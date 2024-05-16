Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.16.

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $759.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.91. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3,466.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 126,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 122,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

Featured Articles

