Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $108.32

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $108.32 and last traded at $107.71, with a volume of 9047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.75.

In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $629,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,593,000 after acquiring an additional 327,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,363,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,977,000 after purchasing an additional 128,393 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,485,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,789,000 after buying an additional 35,722 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 8.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,404,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,992,000 after buying an additional 107,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,368,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,843,000 after buying an additional 38,659 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

