Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Centuri in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Centuri in a research report on Monday. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Centuri in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Centuri in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centuri currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Get Centuri alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTRI

Centuri Stock Up 1.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:CTRI opened at $25.11 on Monday. Centuri has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $26.07.

In other news, Director Julie Dill acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Julie Dill acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory A. Izenstark acquired 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at $110,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 35,250 shares of company stock worth $740,250.

Centuri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services encompassing design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centuri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.