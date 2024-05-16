Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 78924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -56.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGAU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Centerra Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $305.88 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 20,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

