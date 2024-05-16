Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $322,000 in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October (BATS:QTOC)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October (BATS:QTOC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Separately, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000.

Get Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October alerts:

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of QTOC opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.79.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October Company Profile

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October (QTOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. QTOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October (BATS:QTOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.