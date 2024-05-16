Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 11,933 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 633.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

