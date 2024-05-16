Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 172.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 154.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,470,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,074 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $15,541,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1,174.1% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 204,959 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 103,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $23.32 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

