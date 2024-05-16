BTIG Research Raises Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $125.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Natera from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.47.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of Natera stock opened at $107.31 on Monday. Natera has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $108.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Natera will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Natera news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 93,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $6,513,912.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,088.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Natera news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 93,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $6,513,912.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,088.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,326 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $824,045.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,821,120.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 410,750 shares of company stock worth $35,002,520. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Natera by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

