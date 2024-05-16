Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Sets New 1-Year High at $111.02

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $111.02 and last traded at $108.48, with a volume of 25147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPMC. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.65.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 102.15% and a negative return on equity of 193.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.65) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $190,515.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,162.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,554,679. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Featured Articles

