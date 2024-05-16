Barclays Cuts JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $15.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

JELD opened at $15.59 on Monday. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 67.76 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.92.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 294,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,060,604.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at $9,783,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,790,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,442,000 after acquiring an additional 344,435 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at $6,750,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth $4,631,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 302,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 179,998 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

