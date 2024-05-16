Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,788,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,673,000 after buying an additional 639,521 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,857,000 after buying an additional 493,857 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 43.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,007,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,026,000 after acquiring an additional 307,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 27.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 958,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,142,000 after acquiring an additional 206,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,326,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,462 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,019 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.2 %

Avery Dennison stock opened at $226.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.93 and a fifty-two week high of $228.15.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 47.30%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

