AGF Management Ltd. Has $580,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 846.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of VDC stock opened at $206.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $208.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.16 and its 200-day moving average is $194.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

