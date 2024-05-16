AGF Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 16.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE CARR opened at $65.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average of $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

