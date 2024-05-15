Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.79.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $79.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.07 and a 200-day moving average of $88.99. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 74.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $3,010,346.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,068,126.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $3,010,346.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,068,126.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 24,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $2,173,340.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,319.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,436. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

