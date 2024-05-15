Versor Investments LP Sells 626 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,107,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,602,000 after purchasing an additional 191,957 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 19.2% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,815,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,537,000 after buying an additional 292,225 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 22.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,380,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,040,000 after buying an additional 250,600 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 126.8% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,046,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,896,000 after acquiring an additional 585,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 822,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,333,000 after acquiring an additional 38,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on VCTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $52.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

About Victory Capital

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.