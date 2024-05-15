Versor Investments LP Purchases New Shares in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MC. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 6.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MC opened at $55.76 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $58.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average is $52.54.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $217.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently -1,263.16%.

MC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 128,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $6,747,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,511,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Ciafone Katherine Pilcher sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $252,374.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 128,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $6,747,370.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,511,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,405 shares of company stock valued at $24,117,609 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

