Versor Investments LP Lowers Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $2,752,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in FOX by 3.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in FOX by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,581,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,935,000 after buying an additional 632,522 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in FOX by 273.1% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 49,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 36,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Price Performance

FOXA stock opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie increased their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FOXA

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.