Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) SVP Jamie J. Palfrey Sells 5,744 Shares

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 5,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $249,864.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,645.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

UCTT opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.99 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ultra Clean by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

