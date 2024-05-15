UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CFO Michael R. Cole Sells 1,452 Shares

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $173,194.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,699,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $121.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 3.37. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $128.65.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.42%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 14.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 30,142 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

