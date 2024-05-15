Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) CEO John B. Wood Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) CEO John B. Wood purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,843,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,603.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Telos stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $227.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Telos had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telos Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Telos from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Telos by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,068,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after buying an additional 88,336 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter valued at $916,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

