Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 7,769 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,769 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $374.03 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.49 and a 1 year high of $385.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.63. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

