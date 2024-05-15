Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.28 Million Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chemed were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 21.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 4.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Chemed by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 101.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $568.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $492.84 and a 1 year high of $654.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $614.23 and its 200-day moving average is $596.06.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.18 million. Analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at $917,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total value of $1,704,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,529.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at $917,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,808 shares of company stock valued at $10,184,531 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

