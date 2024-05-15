Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $900,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,818 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,598,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,471 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after purchasing an additional 910,009 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,586,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,728,354,000 after acquiring an additional 388,851 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,544,759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,586,865,000 after purchasing an additional 209,085 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $966.55.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $913.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $879.39 and a 200-day moving average of $672.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $281.52 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.51, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.6 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.