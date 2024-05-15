Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Sells $2,547,383.40 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) Director Baiju Bhatt sold 153,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $2,547,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Baiju Bhatt sold 154,160 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $2,714,757.60.

On Thursday, April 18th, Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $286,005.72.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $286,172.39.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Baiju Bhatt sold 157,177 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $2,579,274.57.

On Thursday, February 29th, Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $269,505.39.

On Monday, February 26th, Baiju Bhatt sold 482,667 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $7,288,271.70.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $2,552,204.89.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 6.7 %

HOOD opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.13 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HOOD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

