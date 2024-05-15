Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Premium Brands Price Performance
TSE PBH opened at C$92.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$84.66 and a 1-year high of C$113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$88.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$90.91.
Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.28). The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion. Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 5.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 4.8744469 earnings per share for the current year.
About Premium Brands
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.
