Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

TSE PBH opened at C$92.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$84.66 and a 1-year high of C$113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$88.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$90.91.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.28). The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion. Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 5.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 4.8744469 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBH. TD Securities upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$112.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$113.50.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

