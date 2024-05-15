Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey Sells 1,224 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total transaction of $132,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,263,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Plexus Trading Up 0.8 %

PLXS stock opened at $108.12 on Wednesday. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $85.59 and a 52 week high of $114.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Plexus by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Plexus by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after purchasing an additional 47,762 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

