OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Insider Susan Reardon Bonner Sells 12,677 Shares

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 12,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $188,633.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,177 shares in the company, valued at $4,585,673.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Susan Reardon Bonner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Susan Reardon Bonner sold 35,554 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $527,976.90.

OneSpaWorld Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $211.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.98 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 38,579 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 19.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 125.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

