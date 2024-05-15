ONE Gas, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

ONE Gas has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. ONE Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 63.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.5%.

ONE Gas Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $83.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

About ONE Gas



ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

