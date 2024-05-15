National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) CEO Buys 20,000 Shares

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 633,097 shares in the company, valued at $9,471,131.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $506.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.49 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,066,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Vision by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,908,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,413,000 after buying an additional 25,982 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in National Vision by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,511,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,980,000 after buying an additional 182,504 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,274,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,085,000 after acquiring an additional 654,462 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of National Vision from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, National Vision has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

