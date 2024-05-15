National Pension Service Has $1.34 Billion Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,607,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,755 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.08% of Alphabet worth $1,342,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Meritage Group LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 165.8% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $170.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.35 and a one year high of $174.71.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at $336,980,728.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,011 shares of company stock valued at $37,337,245 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

