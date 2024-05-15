Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires 842 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,916,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 29,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,113,000 after buying an additional 23,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $9,636,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,174,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,078,240 shares of company stock valued at $197,968,219. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $201.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.71 and its 200 day moving average is $174.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $133.96 and a 52 week high of $201.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

