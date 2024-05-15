Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR) Insider Topline Capital Management, Ll Acquires 14,062 Shares

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 14,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $138,229.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 577,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,286.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 7,027 shares of Issuer Direct stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $70,270.00.

Shares of NYSE:ISDR opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.88. Issuer Direct Co. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $23.40.

Issuer Direct ( NYSE:ISDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

