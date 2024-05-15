Iradimed Corporation (IRMD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on May 30th

Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.
Iradimed has a dividend payout ratio of 35.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Iradimed to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.
Iradimed Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of IRMD stock opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. Iradimed has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.38. The firm has a market cap of $535.39 million, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.86.
IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.
