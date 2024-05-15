Graham D. Reeve Sells 1,724 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $181,813.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE USPH opened at $106.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.00. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $78.08 and a one year high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 86.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.39.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.30 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.09%.

USPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth $989,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth $812,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Stories

