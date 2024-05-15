Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EQR. Barclays lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Equity Residential from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.22.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $67.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,264.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,395,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,369,707,000 after buying an additional 372,181 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $2,143,388,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,598,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,349,000 after purchasing an additional 71,716 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,333,000 after purchasing an additional 516,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,527,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after buying an additional 309,796 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.