Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Deluxe has a payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Deluxe to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe Trading Up 3.2 %

DLX stock opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.73. Deluxe has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Deluxe news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy acquired 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $51,320.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deluxe from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research began coverage on Deluxe in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deluxe

About Deluxe

(Get Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.