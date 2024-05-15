Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Stephen F. Betz Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $148,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,053.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CRNX stock opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $51.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.38.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

