CNA Financial Co. (CNA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on June 6th

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

CNA Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. CNA Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CNA Financial to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CNA stock opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.63. CNA Financial has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $47.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.07). CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Read Our Latest Report on CNA

Insider Transactions at CNA Financial

In other CNA Financial news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 23,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $1,043,418.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,740.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CNA Financial

(Get Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.