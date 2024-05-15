Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $469,000 Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFP. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 58.9% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of DFP stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.1107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

