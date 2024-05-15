Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,681 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 212.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $165.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

