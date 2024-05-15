Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%.

Campbell Soup has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years. Campbell Soup has a payout ratio of 46.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

Shares of CPB opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.07. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPB. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

