Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Camden Property Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.36.

CPT stock opened at $106.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $114.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $2,680,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $5,427,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 38,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 11,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 4,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

