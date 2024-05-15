Blue Barn Wealth LLC Invests $217,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 439 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.8% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in NVIDIA by 41.0% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 6,564 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,696 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $970.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $966.55.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $913.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $879.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $672.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.51, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $281.52 and a 12-month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.