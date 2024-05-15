Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Makes New $3.73 Million Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,522 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $2,639,000. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $913.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $281.52 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $879.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $672.77.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $970.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $966.55.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

