AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.47), Zacks reports. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. AVITA Medical updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

AVITA Medical Trading Up 4.4 %

AVITA Medical stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. AVITA Medical has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCEL. BTIG Research downgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on AVITA Medical from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

