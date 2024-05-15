AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut AirSculpt Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.25 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get AirSculpt Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AIRS

AirSculpt Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of AIRS opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $262.38 million, a PE ratio of 228.00 and a beta of 1.79. AirSculpt Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.94.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $47.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.83 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AirSculpt Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AirSculpt Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 576,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SW Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 4,072,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,506,000 after buying an additional 261,680 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AirSculpt Technologies

(Get Free Report)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.