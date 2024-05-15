AGF Management Ltd. Sells 402 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,025,000 after purchasing an additional 652,924 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $198,365,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,965,000 after buying an additional 158,075 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 360,914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 151,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,807,000 after acquiring an additional 151,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,176,000 after acquiring an additional 68,728 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,123.64.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,300 shares of company stock worth $27,524,597 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,006.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,086.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,025.17. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

