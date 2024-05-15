AGF Management Ltd. Sells 1,051 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Chemed by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Chemed by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In related news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at $917,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,808 shares of company stock valued at $10,184,531 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $568.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $492.84 and a one year high of $654.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $614.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $596.06.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.61%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

