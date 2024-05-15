AGF Management Ltd. Raises Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Down 0.2 %

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $187.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.31. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $196.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.11). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The company had revenue of $500.56 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

View Our Latest Report on PAC

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.