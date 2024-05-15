AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 13,493 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 22.1% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.45. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $77.53.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eversource Energy

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.